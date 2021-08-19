Prairie Village cancels Jazz Festival for 2nd straight year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the second consecutive year, the Prairie Village Jazz Festival has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers announced the cancellation of the event, which had been scheduled for Sept. 11, “with heavy heart” in a Facebook post as well as on the city’s website.

Updated guidance from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment last week prompted the decision. The guidance recommended a 10-day quarantine for people who attend “any out-of-state or in-state mass gatherings of 500 or more where individuals do not socially distance (6 feet) and wear a mask."

“Though our event is held outdoors, attendance has traditionally been many times larger than the KDHE's threshold of 500,” the Prairie Village Jazz Fest Committee said in a statement. “It is also an event that attracts many families, so children under 12 who are not yet eligible for vaccinations would fall within this threshold. The ability to manage this event with a volunteer staff and protect the health, safety and enjoyment of our attendees, performers and volunteers is simply beyond our capacity.”

The committee said the decision was made in consultation with the community and city officials.

Prairie Village, which announced plans in April to bring back the event , hopes to bring back the Jazz Festival next year. It is scheduled for Sept. 10, 2022.