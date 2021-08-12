Prairie Village to consider mask mandate on Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a Prairie Village councilwoman called for the city to draft a mask ordinance last week, the council is set to discuss the measure on Monday, Aug. 16.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Prairie Village council chambers, located at 7700 Mission Road.

Ward 1 councilwoman Jori Nelson called for the mandate which would require masks to be worn inside buildings in Prairie Village.

The ordinance, however, would not impact public or private schools. There are also certain exceptions for private businesses and religious ceremonies.

The proposed mandate says the city has the power to institute such a rule "for the health, safety and general welfare of residents."