University of Kansas Health System cancels cancer-care fundraiser

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Treads & Threads, a fundraiser for cancer care, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The University of Kansas Health System announced Thursday that the annual black-tie gala is canceled for 2021.

It had been scheduled for Sept. 10 at Kansas Speedway.

Organizers plan to stage the benefit in 2022.

KU blamed “the surge of the highly contagious Delta variant of the novel coronavirus” in announcing the decision.

“As a health system, we are focused on everything we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Bob Page, president and chief executive officer of The University of Kansas Health System, said in a statement. “This is the only responsible action we can take to protect the health and safety of our sponsors, guests and vendors. We have already begun to plan our 20th anniversary for next year — we will make it the best Treads & Threads ever!”

Treads & Threads, which combines fine cuisine from Kansas City with a concert, has raised more than $15.2 million to “expand and improve cancer care at The University of Kansas Cancer Center” since its inception in 2002, drawing as many as 4,000 attendees to the consistently sold-out event.

Brett Eldredge was scheduled to perform at the 2021 event, which was raising money for proton therapy to treat cancer.

KU Health System encourages vaccination and mask-wearing as the key strategies to combat the spread of COVID-19.