Visitation, services announced for OPPD officer who died of COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park police officer who died Tuesday after contracting COVID-19 will be laid to rest next week.

Freddie Castro, 23, was diagnosed with the virus in July , according to the Overland Park Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 21.

A visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m., Sept. 7, at Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf Avenue.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Sept. 8, at Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 14251 Nall Avenue, followed by a graveside service at Johnson County Memorial Gardens, 11200 Metcalf Avenue.

Castro was the sixth first responder in the Kansas City metro to die from the virus.