17-year-old suspect becomes 2nd charged in Oak Park Mall shots-fired incident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A second person has been charged for his role in the shots-fired incident last month at Oak Park Mall in Overland Park.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe charged Axel Jose Andres Monroy, 17, with three misdemeanors — battery against a law enforcement officer, inference with law enforcement and theft of under $1,500 — in connection with the Nov. 12 incident.

Monroy and Nery Alberto Gonzalez-Munoz, 19, who has been charged with several felonies related to the case, allegedly stole merchandise from Macy’s inside the mall.

When police attempted to stop the pair before they left the mall, Gonzalez-Munoz allegedly wrestled an Overland Park detective’s gun away and fired a single shot.

No one was hurt, but the slug struck the leg of a chair where a child had been sitting only seconds earlier.

Monroy, who turns 18 later this month, is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

