2 people charged with assault in confrontation before fatal shooting in downtown KCMO parking lot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were charged last week with assault in a confrontation that preceded the Aug. 24 fatal shooting in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Jaylynn Nelson and Kolton Schultz each face one count of fourth-degree assault.

Punishment for the class A misdemeanor ranges from one year of jail time to a fine not to exceed $2000 — or both.

KCPD officers were called around 4 a.m. on Aug. 24 to the parking lot at 13th and Grand.

Upon arrival, officers located five shooting victims.

One victim died at the scene, one victim was later pronounced dead, and the three others were hospitalized with their injuries.

More than 100 spent shell casings were recovered from the scene, as well as three firearms, per a court document.

Detectives reviewed videos from witnesses, surrounding businesses and others of the moments before the shooting.

The videos showed a large group in the parking lot, including Nelson and Schultz.

Nelson confronted one of the shooting victims, who was sitting on a concrete barrier. When the victim stood up, Nelson pushed him into Schultz, who pushed the victim back toward Nelson.

She pushed the victim again into the barrier.

Court documents stated the victim’s friend tried to intervene, but they were pushed, which led to the victim placing that person into a headlock.

Both fell to the ground, and Nelson and two others “struck the victim in the back of the head, kicked him in the back, stomped on him, and kicked him in the face, leaving him motionless,” the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office stated in a news release.

Nelson walked back over and stomped on the victim’s neck and head as he was unresponsive.

The prosecutor’s office said the victim did not regain consciousness before he was shot and killed.

Bond for both Schultz and Nelson was set at $5,000/10%.

Nelson posted bond and is set to appear in court Dec. 3 for a hearing.

