Owners of downtown KCMO apartment building sue owners of parking lot with violent history

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The owners of an apartment building at 1125 Grand Ave. filed a civil lawsuit in Jackson County Court against the owners of a parking lot where illegal activities have flourished and two men were murdered.

The Grand has about 10,000 square feet of commercial space and 201 multi-family rental units.

People who live and visit the building "overlook the Defendants' surface parking lot to the south of The Grand," per the lawsuit.

The defendants in the suit are TWP Holdings and KCDH 112 LLC. Both companies are located in Kansas City, Missouri.

"Defendants’ parking lot is and has been open to the public and unsecured, with inadequate surveillance and/or security provided at the parking lot," the lawsuit states. "Defendants’ parking lot abuts an entertainment district within the City of Kansas City, Missouri called 'Power and Light' that attracts crowds of people. Business owners near the Defendants’ parking lot, including The Grand, have communicated ongoing complaints to Defendants about nuisance activities at the parking lot for several years."

KCPD investigating multiple shootings at 12th & Grand that killed 2 men, injured 3 others

Gunshots from the parking lot have broken and destroyed windows at The Grand in 2022, 2023, and twice in 2024.

On July 11, 2025, the suit claims gunshots were fired from the parking lot into The Grand. The incident resulted in 11 destroyed windows, as well as damaged cabinets and walls.

About six weeks later, in the early morning hours of Aug. 24, two men were killed and three others were injured in a shooting. The victims were identified as John Alfaro,18, and Kane Taddese, 24.

The suit states about 150 gunshots were fired.

RELATED | 15-year-old recounts seeing friend shot Sunday in downtown Kansas City, Missouri

Just days before the violence, KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas made a social media post about surface parking lots.

"To know us in Kansas City is to know we love a good surface parking lot," Lucas wrote. "Unfortunately, in our entertainment districts, unsecured parking lots unattached to businesses are a breeding ground for crime, including shootings, drug sales, car sideshows and other nuisance activities.”

His post touched on his introduction of an ordinance to create new requirements for surface parking lots in the city's entertainment districts and the Central Business District Area.

The bill is still in the City Council's Finance Committee.

KCMO mayor talks proposed ordinance to curb crime in entertainment districts

Copaken Brooks is responsible for the lot where the violence occurred.

A spokesperson for the company said Wednesday, Aug. 27, they continue to collaborate with city officials to improve the area.

"The Copaken Brooks–led ownership group is committed to being part of the solution for Kansas City. As discussed with various city officials, we believe progress comes from working together, and we will continue to partner with city leaders, law enforcement, and the community to strengthen safety and create a thriving downtown," said Annemijn Steele, senior vice president of operations for Copaken Brooks.

In the weeks after the shooting, Copaken Brooks made good on its promise to work toward change.

RELATED | Public-private partnership works to enhance security in downtown Kansas City, Missouri

The city and the commercial real estate agency announced plans to install controlled parking gates to further enclose the parking lot at 12th and Grand.

“Copaken Brooks is proud to lead the ownership group in working with the City, KCPD, and Downtown Council to take back this critical section of downtown for businesses, residents and visitors,” Copaken Brooks Principal Jon Copaken said in a Sept. 17 news release. “There is so much positive momentum in our downtown, and we are committed to taking strong action to ensure the safety and security are a cornerstone of its continued success.”

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.