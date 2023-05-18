2 suspects arrested in shooting death of KCK kindergartener Sir-Antonio Brown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas, police announced Thursday that two suspects have been taken into custody in the May 3 shooting death of 6-year-old Sir-Antonio Brown.

The two suspects — identified as Lakevis Sloan, 20, and a 17-year-old male juvenile — were taken into custody Tuesday as they exited a Greyhound bus in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The pair, who are both from KCK, remain in South Dakota pending extradition to Kansas, where they face second-degree murder charges.

“We want Sir’Antonio’s family and our community to know that we are not slowing down the pace of this investigation,” KCKPD Det. Mark Bundy said in a statement. “Somebody out there knows who this third suspect is, and where he is. Now is the time to make the call. Don’t wait any longer, because we will arrest anybody and everybody who is housing or covering for this child killer.”

Sloan and the juvenile are the second and third people arrested in the case.

Cassandra Sledge, 18, was charged on May 10 with obstructing justice by providing false statements to detectives investigating Sir-Antonio’s death. Police said Sledge’s maroon Subaru vehicle was connected to the May 3 shooting.

Sir was shot shortly after 6:15 p.m. on May 3 in the 3100 block of Greeley Avenue. He was transported to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

KCK police said Sir was outside of a relative’s home — his mom and her sister live across the street from one another in the same KCK neighborhood, family said — with an unidentified adult when the shooting occurred.

Family said Sir was riding bikes with a cousin and the family was hanging out on the back porch as well as outside a nearby house when three men in black masks exited a vehicle, walked north from Lafayette Avenue toward the houses and then opened fire.

Police said they do not believe the shooting was a random act and that at least 37 rounds were fired.

Family said they believe the gunmen were targeting an older family member.

KCKPD confirmed that there were multiple shooters and they believe the adult outside with the children was targeted.

Sir was a student at West Park Elementary School. The district has extra counselors at the school “to provide as much emotional support needed for the students and families.”

