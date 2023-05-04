Family identifies child KCK shooting victim as 6-year-old Sir-Antonio Brown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Family has identified the child killed Wednesday in a Kansas City, Kansas, shooting as 6-year-old Sir-Antonio A. Brown.

Sir-Antonio was shot shortly after 6:15 p.m., in the 3100 block of Greeley Avenue. He was transported to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

He loved karate, riding his bike, and motorcycles.

Sir-Antonio was known for checking in with his family — frequently asking, “Are you OK?” and anointing himself as protector of the family despite being 6 years old, his great aunt, Shawna Davis-Scott told KSHB 41.

KCK police said Sir-Antonio was outside of a relative’s home — his mom and her sister live across the street from one another in the same KCK neighborhood, family said — with an unidentified adult when the shooting occurred.

Family said Sir-Antonio was riding bikes with a cousin and the family was hanging out on the back porch as well as outside a nearby house when three men in black masks exited a vehicle, walked north from Lafayette Avenue to the houses and then opened fire.

Investigators released a photo of a suspect vehicle connected to the shooting Wednesday night and announced Thursday morning that it had been located, but the alleged shooter or shooters remained at large.

Police said they do not believe the shooting was a random act and that at least 37 rounds were fired.

Family said they believe the gunmen were targeting an older family member.

Sir-Antonio was a student at West Park Elementary School. The district has extra counselors at the school “to provide as much emotional support needed for the students and families.”

