2 women charged for allegedly leaving body at illegal dumping site in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two women have been charged in connection to a body that was left at an illegal dumping site in east Kansas City.

Michele Props, 32, of Gardner, and Kaitlyn Andes, 24, of Kansas City, Missouri, were both charged with abandonment of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

An illegal dumping investigator was sent to the area of East 37th Street and Oakley Avenue in KCMO last Tuesday after the two women were seen on camera dumping what appeared to be a heavy item.

The investigator found a gray plastic tote covered in black plastic, he told police.

According to court documents, the investigator could see a body inside through a hole in the black plastic.

The victim was identified 56-year-old Melvin Wallace. His death is being investigated as a homicide .

In the surveillance video, police said Andes and Props pulled the tote from a Ford Taurus and down a slight embankment to a clearing, where they attempted to conceal it with vegetation and other nearby items.

The women allegedly dumped the body around 2:15 p.m. Monday.

The man who owns the car allegedly used by Andes and Props has also recently been charged .

Cedric Evans, 46, is charged for possessing methamphetamine, drug trafficking and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Though Evans has not been charged for crimes directly relating to Wallace’s death, the shooting allegedly took place at his home, according to witness accounts in court documents.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .