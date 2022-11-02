23-year-old man charged in Myana Henderson’s murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 23-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man has been charged with five felonies, including first-degree murder, in the August shooting that left Myana Henderson dead.

The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that D’Angelo L. Fisher has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of armed criminal action in connection with an Aug. 13 shooting at a gas station in the 1900 block of Independence Avenue.

The shooting happened before 10 a.m.

Henderson was 21 years old. A male at the scene had been shot in the leg, but he survived.

Witnesses told police that a man wearing an orange hoodie and orange bandana over his face parked at a gas pump, exited the vehicle then opened fire as Henderson exited the convenience store with Henderson.

The man retreated into the store, while Henderson tried to run from the store. The man with the gun gave chase and continued to shoot at Henderson.

Cell-phone records placed Fisher in the area of the shooting and he also was linked to the vehicle. His DNA was found on the shell casings recovered at the homicide scene.

Further investigation revealed that Henderson had expressed concern to others about being harassed and stalked by a man named “D’Angelo,” according to a KCPD probable cause statement .

He had been paroled in February after two first-degree robbery convictions and was prohibited from possessing a gun, but he had a handgun when he was arrested.

