2nd man charged with murder in deadly Merriam stabbing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A second man has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of Charles Dillon last month in Merriam, the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

John Daniel Crawford Murray, 25, has been charged with first-degree murder in the 23-year-old Dillon’s homicide, who was fatally stabbed around 11 p.m. on Oct. 21 in the 7300 block of Royalty Way.

Prosecutors previously announced Friday that Devin D. Braswell, 23, had been charged with first-degree murder.

Murray was arrested last Wednesday. He’s in custody in Missouri and awaiting extradition.

Braswell was arrested Thursday and has a first hearing at 1:30 p.m. on Monday in Johnson County court.

Bond for both Murray and Braswell has been set at $1 million.

The Metro Squad and Johnson County Crime Lab assisted Merriam police with the investigation.

