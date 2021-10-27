3rd person charged in Facebook Marketplace sale that turned deadly in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A third person has been charged after a woman was killed in August while attempting to sell a Play Station 4 on Facebook Marketplace.

The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office previously charged Keron Black, 18, and Raynell Muldrew-Golston, 21, with second-degree murder in the death of Randie Smith.

On Wednesday, Latrell Muldrew-Goltson, 21, was also charged with second-degree murder in connection to Smith's death.

According to court documents, Smith met up with Latrell Muldrew-Goltson and his brother Raynell Muldrew-Golston on Aug. 23, 2021 at a gas station at 1900 Independence Ave.

Surveillance video showed Black parked his Honda near Maple Boulevard and, along with Latrell and Raynell, who are brothers, exited his vehicle.

Black admitted to detectives that he set-up a Facebook account for the Muldrew-Golston brothers as part of the robbery. He also admitted he watched the brothers rob Smith, but said he looked away when shots went off.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video that seemed to corroborate Black's account that he acted as a look out.

Investigators also reviewed surveillance from the gas station that showed the Muldrew-Golston brothers confronting Smith at her car.

Following a struggle between Smith and one of the brothers, shots were fired and Smith took off. She later crashed into a tree and overturned, dying.

