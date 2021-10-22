Teen among 2 suspects charged in August 2021 murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 18-year-old is among two people facing second degree murder charges in connection to the August 2021 shooting death of Randi Smith.

Jackson County Prosecutors charged Keron Black, 18, and Raynell Muldrew-Golston in connection to Smith’s death.

According to court documents, the pair had scheduled to meet up with Smith on Aug. 23, 2021 at a gas station at 1900 Independence Ave., to buy a PlayStation 4 that she had posted on Facebook Marketplace.

Surveillance video from the gas station showed Black and Muldrew-Golston approach Smith’s vehicle at the gas pump, after which a struggle ensued between one of the suspects. The other suspect went to the passenger side of the vehicle, during which time the victim accelerated away from the gas pump.

The surveillance video then shows one of the suspects allegedly firing at least one shot through the front windshield of the car.

Witnesses told police that after hearing the gunfire, they saw the car speed off briefly before striking a utility pole and flipping over.

Detectives used Facebook records from the victim to connect the suspects to the alleged crime.

During interviews with police, Black allegedly told detectives he knew a robbery was planned. Muldrew-Golston allegedly told detectives he did something stupid because he was scared.

Both suspects are being held at the Jackson County Detention Center. Prosecutors are seeking a $300,000 bond for Black and a $150,000 bond for Muldrew-Golston.

