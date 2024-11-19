3rd person charged in March shooting after basketball game at North Kansas City High School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A third person faces charges in connection to a shooting March 2 after a basketball game at North Kansas City High School.

Nathaniel Greer, 20, of Independence, was charged Monday in Clay County Court with one count of armed criminal action and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

Greer’s bond was set at $250,000. He is set to be arraigned Wednesday morning.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed Monday that Greer was arrested last week as part of a warrant sweep conducted by the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

The effort, assisted by state and federal law enforcement partners, resulted in 33 arrests and cleared 63 warrants.

In addition to Greer, brothers Michael and Lavon'Dre Smallwood face charges in the March 2 shooting.

Michael faces the same charges as Greer — one count of armed criminal action and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

He’s due in court Dec. 12 for a motion hearing.

Lavon’Dre faces one count of first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

He’s back in court Jan. 16, 2025, for a motion hearing.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.