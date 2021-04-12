44-year-old KCK man charged in Barnett Avenue murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 44-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, man has been charged with four felonies, including murder, in connection with one of two deadly shootings last Friday in KCK.

Curtis L. Stacker II is charged with first-degree murder, attempted aggravated robbery, criminal possession of a firearm and a probation violation in the shooting death of Kevin Rogers.

Rogers’ body was found shortly before 4:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Barnett Avenue. KCKPD officers responding to the scene found the 58-year-old shot to death outside his residence.

Stacker fled the scene on foot before officers arrived, but he was taken into custody “several block away a short time later,” according to police.

Stacker is currently being held on a $400,000 bond at the Wyandotte County Jail.

The incident, which was the second deadly shooting in less than two hours April 9 in KCK, remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Marlon Gatlin, 42, ws shot and killed earlier in the day on April 9 near South 22nd Street and Birch Drive in KCK.

