Accused double-murderer Larry Acree wants court proceedings delayed for 'necessary surgeries'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man facing the death penalty in the alleged murders of an Independence police officer and a Jackson County civil process server wants his court hearings delayed to allow for three "necessary" surgeries.

Larry Acree's attorney's filed the motion in Jackson County Court and KSHB 41 obtained a heavily-redacted copy of the court documents.

"These three surgeries are required before Mr. Acree can meaningfully participate in the preparation of his defense and meaningfully participate in court proceedings," according to the motion.

Acree is 70 and suffers from several serious medical conditions, the court document states. Information about those serious medical conditions are redacted in the court document.

The motion also states the Jackson County Department of Corrections is "attempting to provide this adequate and constitutionally mandated medical care."

His defense team cites case law which states, "the conditions for detention (of pre-trial detainees) must not only be equal to, but superior to those permitted for prisoners serving sentences for the crimes they have committed against society."

Acree is charged with shooting and killing Independence Ofc. Cody Allen and Drexel Mack, a Jackson County Civil process server, on Feb. 29 at a home in the 1100 block of North Elsea Smith and Bundschu roads.

Melissa Mairs King/KSHB Jackson County Civil Process Server Drexel Mack and Independence Police Ofc. Cody Allen were killed in a shooting Thursday in northeast Independence.

As Mack and another process server went into the home, Acree ambushed them and shot at both men.

Allen was shot when he and other police officers went to the house to help Mack and the other process server.

Acree is scheduled to be in Jackson County Court for a hearing on Sept. 3.

—

