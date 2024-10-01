Affidavit: Man who fired at Overland Park police claimed he was high on ecstasy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A suspect charged last month for firing shots at an Overland Park police officer in the parking lot of a McDonald's restaurant told detectives he was high on ecstasy at the time of the incident.

Sulif Ibnal Sid Wilkins, 34, remains in the Johnson County Adult Detention Center on a $5 million bond after being charged with seven felonies, including attempted capital murder, in connection to a crime spree early in the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 17, near the intersection of College Boulevard and Quivira Road.

Earlier this week, a Johnson County District Court Judge ordered the release of the affidavit filed in support of the charges against Wilkins.

The affidavit says Wilkins had been released from prison just four days prior to the Sept. 17 incident.

Wilkins had been serving time in connection to a 2015 incident in Jackson County, Missouri, involving the death of a 3-year-old boy.

Overland Park police received a call around 5:15 a.m. Sept. 17 on a report of a male suspect wearing all white and carrying a gun in the parking lot near the McDonalds and a nearby Hen House grocery store.

Steve Silvestri/KSHB Police investigate the scene of a crime spree at a McDonald's near College Boulevard and Quivira Road on Sept. 17, 2024 in Overland Park.

Over the next hour, police witnessed Wilkins sitting on the hood of a car in the restaurant parking lot.

Around 6:14 a.m., a police officer saw Wilkins attempting to rob a person in the parking lot, which prompted police to approach Wilkins.

As police approached, Wilkins allegedly pointed a gun in the direction of the officer and fired three rounds in the officer’s direction.

The officer, who did not return fire, was not struck.

Eventually, Wilkins dropped his gun and was taken into custody.

After taking Wilkins into custody, police allegedly found the weapon used to fire shots at the officer, a “fully automatic AR-15 type of firearm.”

In one of the bags Wilkins was carrying, police also allegedly recovered a black Glock .23 pistol with a drum magazine.

When detectives examined the weapons, they discovered the AR pistol had been modified with an auto sear that enabled the gun to be fired as an automatic weapon.

The Glock had also been modified with a switch that allowed it to be fired as a fully automatic weapon.

Police claim Wilkins “had many magazines, all loaded with ammunition.”

RELATED | Feds claim Kansas City man used 3D printer to produce machine gun conversion devices illegally

Wilkins, who was appointed a public defender, is set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 5, 2024.

—

