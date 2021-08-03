Arraignment set for men charged in Tequila KC mass shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two men charged with murder in connection to a 2019 mass shooting at a Kansas City, Kansas, bar will be arraigned in December.

Hugo Villanueva-Morales, 30, and Javier Alatorre, 24, face one count each of capital murder , first-degree attempted murder and aggravated battery, and five counts each of aggravated assault, after 13 people were shot – four fatally– on Oct. 6, 2019, at Tequila KC .

The Wyandotte County District Court determined Tuesday there was probable cause to “bind over” Villanueva-Morales and Alatorre for trial.

Alfredo Calderon, Everado Meza, Francisco Garcia Anaya and Martin Rodriguez Gonzales died as a result of the shooting , after which the community rallied to raise funds to cover funeral costs of one of the shooting victims .

Both also have been charged separately with one count of criminal possession of a firearm.

