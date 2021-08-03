Arraignment set for men charged in Tequila KC mass shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two men charged with murder in connection to a 2019 mass shooting at a Kansas City, Kansas, bar will be arraigned in December.
Hugo Villanueva-Morales, 30, and Javier Alatorre, 24, face one count each of capital murder, first-degree attempted murder and aggravated battery, and five counts each of aggravated assault, after 13 people were shot – four fatally– on Oct. 6, 2019, at Tequila KC.
The Wyandotte County District Court determined Tuesday there was probable cause to “bind over” Villanueva-Morales and Alatorre for trial.
Alfredo Calderon, Everado Meza, Francisco Garcia Anaya and Martin Rodriguez Gonzales died as a result of the shooting, after which the community rallied to raise funds to cover funeral costs of one of the shooting victims.
Both also have been charged separately with one count of criminal possession of a firearm.
