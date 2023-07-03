Blue Valley Southwest athletic trainer charged with child exploitation agrees to surrender training license

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Blue Valley Southwest athletic trainer accused of requesting and sending sexually explicit images to minors on social media agreed to surrender his license to practice athletic training in the state of Kansas.

Christopher Poskey, 39, was arrested on March 31 and was charged with two counts of unlawfully persuading, inducing, enticing or coercing a child under 18 years-old.

Court documents reveal that on June 28, Poskey consented to an order from the Kansas State Board of Healing Arts to have his license revoked.

Poskey was employed with the University of Kansas Health System for nine years.

He was working at Blue Valley Southwest at the time the alleged crimes took place between March 29-31.

In April, a judge ruled that additional details in the case should be sealed. Johnson County District Court judge Neil Foth said that if released, the affidavit would “reveal confidential investigative techniques or procedures not known to the general public.”

Poskey is scheduled to make his next court appearance July 28.

