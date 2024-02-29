Bond review continued for man charged in Crown Center mass shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the two alleged gang members charged with 13 felonies connected to the Jan. 17 mass shooting inside Crown Center appeared Thursday in Jackson County Circuit Court.

Brian Favela, 22, appeared at a bond-review hearing.

He was shackled and wearing an orange jumpsuit, according to KSHB 41 Investigative Reporter Cameron Taylor, who was in court for the hearing.

Favela told the judge he’s hired an attorney. They did not show up for the hearing. The judge continued his bond review hearing until next Monday. @KSHB41 — Cameron Taylor (@CameronKSHB) February 29, 2024

Favela is charged with three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, six counts of armed criminal action, one count of first-degree terroristic threat, and three counts of first-degree harassment.

He told a judge that he’s hired an attorney, but the bond review was continued to Monday since the attorney was not present in court for the hearing.

Six people, including at least three bystanders, were injured in the shooting, which took place around 5:45 p.m. near the food court on the lower level of Crown Center in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Favela and another man — Jose Olivas, who also goes by Joel — allegedly are members of the 9th Street Mob, an east-side gang, according to a KCPD probable cause statement.

After learning the whereabouts of members of a rival gang via social media, Favela and Olivas allegedly went there with the intention of starting an armed confrontation, according to court records.

