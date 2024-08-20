Charges dropped against man accused of shooting, killing pregnant woman at Independence Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Charges have been dropped against a man accused of shooting and killing a pregnant woman at the Independence Center last November.

MarkAnthony Greer was previously charged with second-degree murder among other charges in the death of Karla Brown.

Brown was 19 and pregnant at the time of her death.

Court documents revealed the shooting happened after a confrontation between two groups inside the mall.

Surveillance video showed Brown leave the area where the confrontation was happening but she was still hit by the gunfire.

KSHB 41 News reached out to the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney comment on the matter.

"Evidence obtained since filing convinced us we could not prove those charges beyond a reasonable doubt," a statement read. "An investigation continues and other charges are possible."

