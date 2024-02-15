Kelce, MVS among Chiefs players offering help, assistance following shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several Kansas City Chiefs players have offered their help and assistance to the community and victims affected by the mass shooting outside of Union Station.

As many as 22 people were injured in the incident that took place moments after the conclusion of a rally celebrating the team’s Super Bowl LVIII victory.

A spokesperson from Children’s Mercy Hospital says they treated 11 children for injuries in the incident — nine of them injured from gunfire. The spokesperson said all are expected to physically recover from their injuries.

KSHB 41’s Jessica McMaster says Chiefs players reached out to the hospital all afternoon to see how they could help.

Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce took to social media Wednesday night to offer his support.

I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me. — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) February 15, 2024

Chiefs wide receiver Marques Valdez-Scantling was one of several players who took to social media after the shooting.

Any chance anyone can help me get in touch with these kids or families? First off I want to make sure they’re doing ok. But would love to help them out any way I can and get them some stuff from the team to help with the recovery. https://t.co/xlTJXLi7xT — Marquez V-S (@MVS__11) February 14, 2024

Statement from the Kansas City Chiefs pic.twitter.com/erKsrF3SX8 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 14, 2024

