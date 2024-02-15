Watch Now
Kelce, MVS among Chiefs players offering help, assistance following shooting

Posted at 7:09 PM, Feb 14, 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several Kansas City Chiefs players have offered their help and assistance to the community and victims affected by the mass shooting outside of Union Station.

As many as 22 people were injured in the incident that took place moments after the conclusion of a rally celebrating the team’s Super Bowl LVIII victory.

A spokesperson from Children’s Mercy Hospital says they treated 11 children for injuries in the incident — nine of them injured from gunfire. The spokesperson said all are expected to physically recover from their injuries.

KSHB 41’s Jessica McMaster says Chiefs players reached out to the hospital all afternoon to see how they could help.

Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce took to social media Wednesday night to offer his support.

Chiefs wide receiver Marques Valdez-Scantling was one of several players who took to social media after the shooting.

