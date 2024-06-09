Chiefs WR Rashee Rice addresses offseason incidents, vows to ‘mature and continue to grow’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice said Saturday his energy is committed to learning from the events that have unfolded this offseason.

“All I can do is mature and continue to grow from that. This is a step in a better direction for me,” Rice said, according to ESPN.

Rice spoke publicly at the Dream Big Youth Football Camp — hosted by Pat Clarke and the Oak Park Neighborhood Association — at Central Park in Kansas City, Missouri.

He was joined by a handful of teammates.

Rice's remarks at the camp were the first he's shared about his involvement in a multiple-vehicle collision in April in Dallas.

The 24-year-old faces eight criminal charges as a result — one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious injury and six counts of a collision involving injury.

Rice is also being sued for damages by two people who were involved in the crash.

In May, Rice was again under investigation in Dallas after he allegedly assaulted a photographer.

Dallas police later confirmed the incident's reporting party signed an affidavit of non-prosecution.

After reflecting on the incidents, Rice said he is working to "move forward."

“Accidents and stuff like that happen, but all you can do is move forward and walk around being the same person, try to be positive so that everybody can feel your love and your great energy,” said Rice, per ESPN.

