ChiefsAHolic sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for string of bank robberies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Xavier Michael Babudar, more popularly known as Chiefs super fan ChiefsAHolic, will spend more than 17 years behind bars in connection to his role in a string of robberies across the country.

Babudar was sentenced Thursday morning in a federal courthouse in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, to 210 months in prison on two counts and 87 months on another count. The sentences are set to run concurrently.

At the conclusion of his sentence, Babudar faces three years of supervised release. Judge Howard F. Sachs also ordered Babudar to pay more than $594,000 in restitution.

Federal prosecutors were seeking a harsher penalty of up to 240 months in prison, while attorneys representing Babudar were seeking a lighter sentence of up to 120 months in prison.

Judge Sachs designated Babudar to begin serving his sentence at FCI Greenville, a medium-security prison in Greenville, Illinois, just east of St. Louis.

Babudar, who admitted to robbing and attempting to rob 11 banks across eight states, was first arrested in December of 2022.

Police arrested him not long after he robbed a Tulsa Teacher Credit Union in Bixby, Oklahoma.

He later went on the run in March of 2023 after removing his ankle monitor and failing to appear in court.

After months on the run, Babudar was arrested in July 2023 in California and federal prosecutors released details on how he robbed the banks and later laundered the money at casinos in Missouri, Kansas and Illinois.

