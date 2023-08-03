‘ChiefsAholic’ to appear in Missouri federal court for alleged bank robberies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs superfan accused of a string of bank robberies will make his initial appearance Friday in federal court.

Xavier M. Babudar — better known in Chiefs Kingdom as “ChiefsAholic,” a Wolf-suited former social media star with a penchant for drawing the camera lens his way — allegedly robbed seven banks in five states and laundered hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen cash through Kansas City- and St. Louis-area casinos.

Babudar, 29, has been charged in federal court with bank theft and interstate transportation of stolen property, which are both Class C felonies.

He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count.

Babudar was arrested Dec. 16 for allegedly robbing the Tulsa Teachers Federal Credit Union in Oklahoma. He may have been traveling to Houston for a Chiefs game Dec. 18 at the Texans.

Instead, Babudar was arrested and, after making bond, cut his ankle monitor and skipped bail.

Babudar was arrested July 7 in Lincoln. California, and waived extradition to Kansas City.

He will appear before Magistrate Judge W. Brian Gaddy at 3 p.m. on Friday.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.