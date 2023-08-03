Watch Now
‘ChiefsAholic’ to appear in Missouri federal court for alleged bank robberies

David Zalubowski/AP
A Kansas City Chiefs fan, Chiefsaholic, poses for photos while walking toward Empower Field at Mile High before an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Chiefs Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 5:16 PM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 18:16:18-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs superfan accused of a string of bank robberies will make his initial appearance Friday in federal court.

Xavier M. Babudar — better known in Chiefs Kingdom as “ChiefsAholic,” a Wolf-suited former social media star with a penchant for drawing the camera lens his way — allegedly robbed seven banks in five states and laundered hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen cash through Kansas City- and St. Louis-area casinos.

Babudar, 29, has been charged in federal court with bank theft and interstate transportation of stolen property, which are both Class C felonies.

He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count.

Babudar was arrested Dec. 16 for allegedly robbing the Tulsa Teachers Federal Credit Union in Oklahoma. He may have been traveling to Houston for a Chiefs game Dec. 18 at the Texans.

Instead, Babudar was arrested and, after making bond, cut his ankle monitor and skipped bail.

Babudar was arrested July 7 in Lincoln. California, and waived extradition to Kansas City.

He will appear before Magistrate Judge W. Brian Gaddy at 3 p.m. on Friday.

