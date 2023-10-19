Civil trial against Eric DeValkenaere, KCPD over Cameron Lamb’s death delayed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The wrongful-death lawsuit filed on behalf of Cameron Lamb’s minor children and mother, which had been set to go to trial next month, has been delayed.

The Missouri Court of Appeals for Western Missouri affirmed former Kansas City, Missouri, Police Det. Eric DeValkenaere’s double-felony conviction related to Lamb’s death on Tuesday.

He surrendered later that day at the Platte County Detention Center after the appeals court revoked his bond and issued an arrest warrant, but DeValkenaere’s attorneys filed a motion to reinstate DeValkenaere’s bond.

The motion — filed Wednesday by DeValkenaere’s appellate attorney, Jonathan Laurans — indicated that he will file a subsequent motion for a rehearing of the case and transfer to the Missouri Supreme Court.

The rehearing and transfer motion must be filed by Nov. 1.

With the criminal proceedings still unsettled, Chief U.S. District Judge Beth Phillips continued the trial Thursday during a previously scheduled teleconference for the civil case, an attorney with knowledge of the case told KSHB 41 News.

It is unclear when a new trial will be scheduled in the case, but the delay could be significant if the state’s high court agrees to take the case.

Chazmin English, Brittany Lynch and Terra Aaron — the mothers of Lamb’s children — filed the lawsuit in federal court in June 2021 against the KCPD Board of Police Commissioners and DeValkenaere, alleging violations of Lamb’s civil rights.

DeValkenaere shot and killed Lamb as he sat in his truck in the carport behind his residence Dec. 3, 2019, in the 4100 block of College Avenue.

After a grand jury indictment, DeValkenaere was charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in June 2020.

He was convicted of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action after a four-day bench trial in November 2021 and sentenced to six years in prison in March 2022.

DeValkenaere appealed the verdict and was allowed to remain free on bond with the appeal pending, but reported to jail after the convictions were upheld.

—

