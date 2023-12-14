Court docs | Suspect in crash that killed 9-year-old boy had B.A.C of .180 after crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Johnson County District Court Judge released court documents Thursday that outline the criminal charges filed against a man in connection to a crash earlier this month that killed a 9-year-old boy.

Just before 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, a black Honda Accord was going east on Johnson Drive near Bell Road in Shawnee when a westbound Chevrolet Silverado crossed the centerline and struck the Honda head-on at a high rate of speed.

Nine-year-old Nolan Davidson was in the Honda at the time and suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash. He was transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Witnesses to the crash and a subsequent review of nearby surveillance video revealed the driver of the Chevy Silverado, Matthew Jacobo, fleeing the scene.

Officers set up a perimeter and later took Jacobo into custody.

According to court documents released Thursday, Jacobo initially denied driving the Chevy Silverado, which was registered to him. In the truck, police recovered a loaded Glock 19 firearm and an unknown quantity of a substance that tested positive for marijuana.

After he was arrested, officers performed field sobriety testing on Jacobo, who admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages prior to the crash. Jacobo is reported to have shown poor balance and coordination. A preliminary breath test returned a result of .180 grams of alcohol.

Court documents indicate Jacobo’s wife responded to the scene of the crash. She told police that her husband went out for drinks with friends at 2 p.m. that afternoon. She told detectives that her husband had texted her misspelled words and was asking for a ride because he could not find his truck in the parking lot of the bar.

Jacobo was booked later that night into the Johnson County Detention Center. He was initially charged with DUI aggravated battery, failure to stop at the scene of an accident and possessing a loaded firearm while under the influence.

Those charges were upgraded earlier this week after Davidson passed away. Jacobo now faces second-degree murder charges in connection to the case.

Jacobo remains in custody on a $1 million bond. He’s set to appear before a judge later Thursday.

