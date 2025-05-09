Court finds Lawrence speech therapist competent to stand trial in child sex crimes case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Douglas County District Court judge ruled Thursday that former elementary school speech therapist Mark Gridley is competent to stand trial on charges of child sex crimes.

In late March, attorneys representing Gridley, 61, requested Judge Amy J. Hanley order a competency evaluation. Hanley agreed to a psychiatric examination.

The results of the evaluation were presented to the court on May 1. On Thursday, Hanley ruled Gridley is competent to stand trial.

Douglas County prosecutors charged Gridley earlier this year with one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and one count of kidnapping.

Lawrence police arrested Gridley after an alleged incident on Feb. 7 at Prairie Park Elementary School.

Police revealed in a Feb. 11 news release that there were more than two victims.

Gridley remains in custody in the Douglas County Jail on a $1.5 million bond.

The judge has scheduled a preliminary hearing for 9 a.m. on July 31.

—

