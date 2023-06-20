FBI working to determine motive behind suspicious letters mailed to Kansas officials

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI said Tuesday morning it continues to work with partners to identify who was responsible for sending at least 100 suspicious letters last week to Kansas officials.

An FBI spokesperson confirmed reports Monday that a suspicious substance that was included with some of the letters does not pose a risk to public safety.

Letters were received by members of the Kansas Legislature and government leaders, including Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach.

The FBI says it has worked with local law enforcement, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the United States Postal Inspection Service to collect each of the letters.

“Additional testing will be needed to fully characterize the material in the letters,” the FBI said in a statement Tuesday.

The response to legislators who received a letter included crews wearing hazardous materials suits.

Rep. Tory Marie Blew (R-Great Bend) was among those who received a letter and contacted law enforcement to safely collect it.

“It definitely makes you think twice now when you get your mail,” Blew told KSHB 41 reporter Abby Dodge on Monday.

The FBI hopes its investigation will also reveal the motive behind the letters.

“As this is an ongoing matter, we will not be commenting further regarding our steps or methods, but the public can be assured that law enforcement will continue to keep the public’s safety as its top priority,” the FBI said.

