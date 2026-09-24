Former Lawrence elementary speech pathologist charged with child sex crimes found dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Lawrence elementary school speech and language pathologist charged with multiple child sex crimes was found dead Thursday.
Lawrence police were called just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday to the home of Mark Gridley.
Officers found Gridley deceased in his garage.
Police said there were no signs of foul play, and the coroner will determine the official cause of death.
Gridley was charged with seven counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and seven counts of kidnapping.
His jury trial was set for January 2027.
Watch previous KSHB coverage on Gridley in the video player below.
KSHB 41's previous reporting on Gridley:
- Former Lawrence school speech and language pathologist accused of child sex crimes posts bond, is out of jail
- Court docs reveal new details in alleged sex assault at Lawrence school
- Lawrence man charged for alleged sexual assault of 2 elementary students, police looking for more victims
- Court finds Lawrence speech therapist competent to stand trial in child sex crimes case
- Lawrence police believe more than 2 victims connected to child sexual assault at elementary school
- Lawrence sexual abuse care center provides tips for parents navigating teacher's sexual abuse allegations
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