Former Lawrence elementary speech pathologist charged with child sex crimes found dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Lawrence elementary school speech and language pathologist charged with multiple child sex crimes was found dead Thursday.

Lawrence police were called just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday to the home of Mark Gridley.

Officers found Gridley deceased in his garage.

Police said there were no signs of foul play, and the coroner will determine the official cause of death.

Gridley was charged with seven counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and seven counts of kidnapping.

His jury trial was set for January 2027.

Watch previous KSHB coverage on Gridley in the video player below.

Former speech therapist charged with sexually assaulting students at Lawrence elementary school

KSHB 41's previous reporting on Gridley:



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