Grain Valley suspects charged in sex crimes head to trial in September

Lawyers representing two suspects charged in a slew of sex crime charges — and who are at the heart of death investigation — took part in a court hearing Tuesday.

Attorneys representing Michael Hendricks and Maggie Ybarra called in to a pre-trial phone conference Tuesday for the case in which the pair are charged various crimes involving child enticement, child molestation, sexual misconduct and evidence tampering.

At Tuesday’s hearing, Jackson County District Court Judge Joel Fahnestock set a trial date in the case for Sept. 27.

The child sex crimes aren’t the only concern facing Hendricks and Ybarra.

On Wednesday, July 14, local and federal law enforcement agents served search warrants at Hendricks’ Grain Valley property. That search eventually led to the discovery of the remains of Kensie Renee Aubry buried in the backyard of the house.

During Tuesday’s hearing, prosecutors said they planned to present additional evidence in the case to a grand jury on July 30. It’s not immediately clear if that evidence is connected to the death of Aubry.

As of July 20, neither Hendricks nor Ybarra have been charged in connection to Aubry’s death.

Aubry had been reported missing by several police departments on May 27.

Attorneys representing the two suspects told the judge they plan to file a motion to split the cases into two, one for each defendant.

—

