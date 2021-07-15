Kensie Renee Aubry’s mother: My daughter ‘didn’t deserve’ to die

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The mother of the woman whose remains were found by police Wednesday in the backyard of a Grain Valley home is thankful her daughter's remains have been located.

Police in Independence confirmed Thursday, the remains they discovered a day earlier, belonged to 32-year-old Kensie Renee Aubry.

Aubry, who had moved to the Kansas City area in 2019, last spoke with her mother Cindy on Oct. 7, 2020.

It was the last time the two ever spoke.

Efforts to locate Aubry started in earnest in May, when police spread word about her disappearance.

“I had an idea, but there’s a mother’s hope that it’s going to be a different turnout,” Aubry’s mother, Cindy Aubry told 41 Action News reporter Andres Gutierrez on Thursday. “My daughter didn’t deserve to die like that.”

Last Christmas, Cindy Aubry grew increasingly concerned about her daughter's whereabouts and started to ask questions.

“I knew something was wrong because I know my daughter,” her mother said.

Those efforts led her to reach out to Kansas City-area police in May, a chain of events that eventually led to the discovery of her daughter’s remains on Wednesday.

Cindy Aubry says her daughter was “a good girl,” but had gone down a wrong path.

“She would do anything for you,” her mother said. “Even though she would make you mad, she would do anything for you. She did not deserve how this all ended up.”

