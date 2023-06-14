Hearing finds additional time needed in case of former KCK detective Roger Golubski

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department Det. Roger Golubski appeared in a hearing Wednesday morning in Topeka.

A continuance was requested and granted as the parties mutually agreed “additional time is needed to provide and review a voluminous amount of discovering, redacting information and providing to all defendants,” per court documents.

As such, Golubski’s next status conference is set for 9 a.m. Sept. 20 before Judge Toby Crouse.

“The Court makes ends of justice findings pursuant to 18 U.S.C. § 3161(h)(7)(A) and speedy trial time is excluded from today until 9/20/23 as to Defendants,” according to court documents.

Golubski was indicted on Sept. 14, 2022, by a federal grand jury after he was accused of assaulting two victims, including a minor, while serving as a police officer.

His arrest came after an indictment detailing six counts of deprivation of civil rights for offenses — such as sexual assault, sexual abuse and attempted kidnapping — as long ago as 1998.

Then on Sept. 16, 2022, a federal court filing revealed seven more women claimed abuse against the former detective.

A couple of months later, additional charges for alleged sex trafficking surfaced.

Golubski and Richard Robinson were charged with two counts of involuntary servitude and Cecil Brooks and Lemark Roberson received three counts of involuntary servitude on Nov. 11, 2022.

Allegedly, Golubski protected the three other men from investigation and intervention.

While Brooks is remanded to custody, Roberson, Robinson and Golubski remain on pretrial release, per court documents.

