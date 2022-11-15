Hearing for ex-SM North teacher, coach rescheduled for Dec. 22

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A scheduling conference originally set for Nov. 15 for former Shawnee Mission North math teacher and girls swimming coach, Alexander Morris, has been moved to Dec. 22.

Morris, 32, last appeared in court on Oct. 6.

Morris, who had been with the Shawnee Mission School District since November 2013, was arrested Sept. 28 on five charges of sexual exploitation of a child. The SMSD Board of Education fired Morris the same day he was arrested.

Morris also coached the Johnson County Parks and Recreation Department's Kansas City Blazers youth swim team. He had been with the Blazers since 2011.

The crimes allegedly took place between Jan. 31, 2022, and Sept. 15, 2022, according to court records.

A Johnson County District Court affidavit released last month revealed that Google tipped off Overland Park police about alleged child-pornography activity by Morris.

Google reported the possible uploading of child-exploitation material on four dates from January to May 2022 by an account user named Charlie Kline.

During the investigation, authorities confirmed finding at least one explicit video that depicted a child under the age of 10 years old.

A search warrant was later conducted on Morris' home.

During an interview, he initially denied any involvement with the Kline account before eventually admitting that he used it.

"Mr. Morris is charged with five counts of what's described as sexual exploitation of a child, and what that typically means is an individual who has obtained photographs of child pornography," Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe told KSHB 41 News in September.

Morris initially denied saving any images, but a review of his iPad by detectives located approximately 130 images and 12 videos "that contained child exploitation material," according to the affidavit.

Detectives also discovered children had been sending him photos on Snapchat.

He denied any of them were children he taught or coached.

Morris' bond was set at $150,000 by a judge in September with conditions that include having no contact with children. He also won't be allowed to have/use a computer or go on the internet.

If Morris does post bond, the judge said he'll be placed on electronic monitoring.

