Homeowners association, Overland Park set to address short-term rentals following deadly shooting

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — There's a push in Overland Park to change rules surrounding short-term rentals like Airbnb after a deadly shooting.

On Monday, officials charged Anthony Duane Smith with second degree murder.

He's accused of shooting and killing 46-year-old Sharell Holloman at a home in Overland Park Sunday .

Those who live in the Brookhighland subdivision say the Airbnb at 9711 W. 145 Terrace is a known nuisance.

"Usually, the worst I hear about is loud noises, excessive drinking people in the front yard, you know bottles left around, things like that," Chris McGuyer, the Brookhighland HOA president said.

On Saturday night, McGuyer noticed at least nine cars parked at the home.

When he woke up Sunday morning police were swarming the house after police say Smith allegedly shot and killed Holloman.

Neighbors say this tragedy is the last straw for them.

"We attempted to get an amendment passed in our restrictions to prevent short term rentals, and it's just a very complex process to try and get an amendment done to HOA rules and we failed," McGuyer said.

During Monday night's City Council meeting, Overland Park Mayor Carl Skoog said they're aware of the troubles that come whenever a homeowner uses their property as a short-term rental and are now planning to tackle the issue head-on .

"Short term rental operators need to be considerate of their neighbors and the community, and we need to ensure our residential neighborhoods continue to be safe and welcoming," Skoog said.

The house on W. 145 Terrace where Sunday's murder took place is no longer listed on Airbnb.

The person who manages the property out of Texas told KSHB 41 news that they're shocked to hear about the shooting but had no other information.

In the meantime, McGuyer says they're not waiting around for the city to make changes.

"I just want our homeowners around here to know that we really are serious about this and we're going to do everything we can to put a restriction in place to not just prevent them in the future, but to get the ones that are already in the neighborhood out," McGuyer said.

City officials plan to begin a discussion on what to do with short term rentals at a meeting set to happen at City Hall on April 4 at 6 p.m.

