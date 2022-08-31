Inmate, employee from Osawatomie State Hospital escape charged with multiple felonies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Osawatomie State Hospital inmate and an employee who went missing Monday morning, triggering a multi-jurisdictional manhunt in Miami County , have been criminally charged.

Salvador Reyes III, an 18-year-old from Wichita who was in custody at the state-run mental hospital, has been charged with aggravated escape from custody and conspiracy to commit aggravated escape from custody.

Jamey Anderson, who worked at Osawatomie State Hospital, has been charged with unlawful sexual relations, aiding escape, obstructing apprehension of prosecution and conspiracy to commit aggravated escape from custody.

“All charges are the result of the investigation and cooperation by the Osawatomie Police Department, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Wildlife and Parks, and Miami County EMS,” the Miami County Attorney’s Office said in a statement announcing the charges.

Reyes, who was considered dangerous by law enforcement when he escaped, and Anderson went missing in Anderson’s vehicle around 5:30 a.m.

They were located near a dam at Hillsdale Lake, which is north of Osawatomie and located between Spring Hill and Paola to the west, about five hours later.

Reyes and Anderson were detained and questioned at the Osawatomie Police Department before being jailed Monday, pending charges.

