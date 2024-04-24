Judge sentences man to 10 years in deaths of police officer, pedestrian

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County judge Wednesday sentenced Jerron Lightfoot to 10 years in prison in connection to a February 2023 crash that left a Kansas City, Missouri, police officer, pedestrian and police K-9 dead.

As part of a plea agreement, Lightfoot pleaded guilty in February to two counts of felony first-degree involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of KCPD Ofc. James Muhlbauer and Jesse Eckes.

Lightfoot was sentenced to a 10-year prison term for each of the charges. However, as part of the plea agreement, the sentences will be served concurrently.

Lightfoot also received credit for the last year he has spent on house arrest.

Following the sentencing, Lightfoot was handcuffed and taken into custody.

"While Mr. Lightfoot never intended to harm anyone, he recognizes his reckless driving caused suffering for all the families involved and for the community," Lance Sandange, an attorney representing Lightfoot, said in a statement provided to KSHB 41 News. "Mr. Lightfoot accepts the court's sentence and hopes it will be another step in the healing process of all those impacted by his actions."

KSHB 41 News reporter Abby Dodge was in the courtroom Wednesday morning as Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Sarah Castle heard victim impact statements from families and prosecutors.

In addition to statements from the defense we heard from Jerron Lightfoot himself.

He read a written statement, taking accountability for his actions.

The halls of the courthouse were filled with KCPD officers in support of Muhlbauer.

The state finished its presentation around 11 a.m. before the defense presented evidence or statements.

The judge handed down the sentence around 1:30 p.m.

Eckes' children filed a wrongful death lawsuit last year against Lightfoot.

A Jackson County Circuit Court judge approved a settlement last July, awarding the family $100,000.

