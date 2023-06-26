Jesse Eckes’ children file wrongful-death lawsuit against Jerron Lightfoot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The children of Jesse Eckes, the pedestrian who was killed in the Feb. 15, 2023, crash that also killed a Kansas City, Missouri, police officer and his K-9 partner, has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against Jerron Lightfoot.

Jasmine Revercomb, who lives in Crestview, Florida, filed the lawsuit, which seeks $100,000 in damages, on June 13 in Jackson County Circuit Court.

Eckes’ sons — Bradley Shindledecker, of Pekin, Illinois, and Jaden Eckes, of Bluebell, Utah — also signed on as parties to the lawsuit.

Lightfoot, 19, allegedly ran a red light around 10:15 p.m.while traveling more than 85 mph southbound on Benton Boulevard through the intersection at East Truman Road.

KCPD Officer Jim Muhlbauer and his K-9 partner, Champ, were traveling eastbound through the intersection with a green light when Lightfoot’s vehicle struck their police cruiser.

Both Muhlbauer, who arrested noted mass murderer Brandon Howell, and Champ were killed along with Eckes, who was walking nearby at the time of the crash.

Eckes, 52, had been experiencing homelessness, but remained a positive force in the lives of others.

“He knew when someone was down,” said Doug Langner, the executive director of Hope Faith, an outreach nonprofit that assists people experiencing homelessness. “He’d lift their spirits even when he was struggling at times. It never takes away from the person that Jesse was.”

A settlement hearing has been scheduled for July 28 in the case.

Lightfoot has been charged with two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter. He pleaded not guilty and is set to go to trial Feb. 26, 2024, for killing Muhlbauer and Eckes.

—