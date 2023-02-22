Judge strips child custody from alleged Excelsior Springs kidnapper, rapist Timothy Haslett

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County Circuit Court judge has given Timothy Haslett’s ex-wife sole custody of the couple’s child.

Haslett is currently jailed in Clay County, Missouri, where he faces nine felony charges for allegedly holding a 22-year-old woman against her will at his Excelsior Springs residence, where he allegedly repeatedly beat and sexually assaulted her for more than a month.

Jackson County Judge Marco A. Roldan ruled Tuesday the “severity” of Haslett’s “alleged offenses” make it ”unlikely he will be released from detention in the foreseeable future” and render him “no longer able to provide a reasonable or safe living environment” for the child.

Roldan also ordered Haslett not to have contact with the child, ruling that it would be “unreasonable and unsafe” until he undergoes a psychological evaluation regarding his fitness to have contact with the child.

Haslett has been charged in Clay County Circuit Court with one count of first-degree rape, four counts of first-degree sodomy, one count of first-degree kidnapping, two counts of second-degree assault, and one count of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

He is being held on a $3 million bond.

