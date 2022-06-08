Jury finds ex-Leavenworth officer not guilty in 2017 killing of Antonio Garcia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Leavenworth County jury found an ex-Leavenworth police officer not guilty during his second trial for shooting and killing Antonio Garcia in 2017.

Former Leavenworth Officer Matthew Harrington was charged with involuntary manslaughter in Garcia's death.

The first jury was previously unable to reach a verdict in Harrington's previous trial in April.

Leavenworth Police Department Chief Pat Kitchens released snippets of body camera footage from the incident after the mistrial two months ago.

Parts of the footage show Harrington approaching Garcia as he sat inside of his SUV.

Moments later, Harrington can be heard telling Garcia to put a knife down before the SUV moves forward.

Harrington then raises his gun and shoots Garcia, killing him.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

