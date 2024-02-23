Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department vehicle pursuit leads to arrest of homicide suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department arrested a homicide suspect Friday after a vehicle pursuit spanning from KCK to Kansas City, Missouri.

Around 10:37 a.m. officers identified a vehicle wanted in relation to the homicide investigation of Sergio Ramirez, 19, of Kansas City, Kansas, who was killed Tuesday. A second victim was also shot and remained in critical condition as of Thursday.

Officers made an attempt to stop the suspect vehicle but the suspect fled and a pursuit ensued in the area of North 32nd Street and State Avenue, according to KCKPD.

The pursuit continued onto Interstate 70 and the suspect crossed the state line into Kansas City, Missouri. Officers with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department then assisted in the chase.

The suspect returned to Kansas City, Kansas, via Interstate 35. The suspect lost control of their vehicle as it attempted to exit I-35 onto North 7th Trafficway and struck both a police vehicle and a citizen's vehicle, per KCKPD.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

The suspect was taken into custody without further incident, according to KCKPD.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.