Kansas City moves to revoke business license of 'unlicensed club' where deadly mass shooting occurred

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, has asked for the operating license of businesses located near the site of a deadly mass shooting last month to be revoked.

Three people died and five others were injured in the shooting near East 57th Street and Prospect Avenue in the early morning of June 25.

Jasity Strong, 28, Camden Brown, 29, and Nikko Manning, 22, died in the shooting. They were celebrating a private event that took place at Perfect Touch Auto, according to owner Nate Gadson.

Gadson said the shooting happened in the parking lot of the businesss. KCPD said victims also were found in the parking lot of a neighboring business as well as in the street.

In a letter signed by Melesa Johnson, director of public safety for KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas' office, she asked for the revocation of licenses for two addresses, 5644 Prospect Avenue and 5646 Prospect Aveune.

Perfect Touch Auto is one of four businesses associated with the addresses, according to Johnson's letter.

In the letter, Johnson outlined five instances thatt KCPD responded to the address 5644 Prospect Avenue.

In those instances, five people referred to the business as a "club," according to Johnson's letter.

"Due to repeated police interactions in which persons present at the subject addresses have reported the operation of an unlicensed club, consistent community complaints about nuisance activity at the subject addresses, and non-compliance with City ordinances concerning, among others, the sale of liquor and inspection for the capacity of persons present at the operation, businesses licenses tied to the addresses must be revoked," Johnson wrote, in part, in the letter to KCMO Commissioner of Revenue Mari Ruck.

Lucas said businesses that disregard the safety of the community won't be tolerated in a statement.

"I respect our businesses, but reckless disregard for the safety of patrons, neighbors, and our community will never be tolerated in Kansas City,” Lucas said. “Three people lost their lives, nine more were injured, and dozens of lives were changed due in no small part to the gross negligence of an unlicensed club owner, masquerading as an auto repair shop open at 4 a.m. in the morning.”

—