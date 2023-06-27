Suspect of Sunday mass shooting in KCMO faces 2nd-degree murder, armed criminal action charges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced new charges in Sunday morning's mass shooting that killed three people and left six others injured near 57th Street and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Keivon M. Greene, 26, was charged with three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action for the killings of Camden M. Brown, 29; Jasity J. Strong, 28; and Nikko A. Manning, 22.

Greene was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action on Monday.

Baker said even if Greene did not fire the shot that killed Strong, he still faces charges for the chain of events that led to her death.

“This defendant is being charged with all of the events of that evening, whether he fired the fatal shot or not,” Baker said. “He is the individual that set off this chain event that led to shooting by others. Under Missouri law, he is to be held accountable for all of the events that evening.”

Greene will be held on no bond and will remain in the custody of the Jackson County Detention Center.

About two days before the shooting, Greene posted bond in a separate matter after serving around nine days in jail. Those charges involved resisting arrest and drug possession charges through the Independence Police Department.

There are at least three other criminal cases pending against Greene, according to a review of court records.

Greene was arrested Jan. 23, 2019, and charged with unlawful use of a weapon and three counts of possession of a controlled substance. His next scheduled hearing is July 24.

He was charged again May 10, 2022, with possession of a controlled substance. In this case, Greene is due in court July 11.

Greene also was charged June 13, 2023, with resisting arrest by fleeing from Independence police. He was awaiting a July 10 hearing in the case.

The 26-year-old posted a $1,000 bond in the case on June 23, which allowed him to be freed. Two days later, Greene was allegedly involved in the mass shooting that left three people dead and six others injured.

"It might be tempting to attack the judge in some way for that bond, perhaps me, but it is my duty to defend that judge. It is my duty to defend the rule of law," Baker said. "This judge followed the rule of law."

Around 4:40 a.m. Sunday, officers with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department arrived to the scene at East 57th Street near Prospect and Wabash avenues. Upon arrival, police found one victim lying in the road on 57th, another in a parking lot at 5700 Prospect Avenue and a third victim in a parking lot at 5644 Prospect Avenue.

Shell casings were located in both parking lots and in the street.

While the number of people involved in the shooting is not known, charging documents indicate there were at least three shooters.

The six people transported to the hospital in the shooting were struck by gunfire and shrapnel.

Greene was arrested within 12 hours, according to Sgt. Tim Fitzgerald with the KCPD Homicide Unit.

Fitzgerald thanked detectives who worked on the case and witnesses on the scene for helping identify suspects in the case.

“We would not be here today if it were not for them,” he said Tuesday during a press conference.

Baker said the mass shooting was seemingly sparked by a small dispute.

"Maybe it was issues, perhaps over a girlfriend,” Baker said. “That’s what we understand happened, but that’s not a suitable answer. That is not a suitable motive for such an event like this.”

The auto mechanic shop at the scene of the shooting was not legally licensed to operate as a club, KCPD Chief Stacey Graves said Tuesday. Licensing for the shop will be reviewed by police.

Graves said it will take a community-wide effort to make Kansas City a safer place.

"The mother I met and talked to, I saw myself in her," Graves said. "She's a wife, she's a mother, she wanted to help her adult child. This touches each and every one of us, and it's going to take every one of us to work together."

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is continuing to investigate the shooting, and additional charges are possible in "the months ahead."

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.