Kansas State Rep. Mark Samsel seeks plea in battery case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas state lawmaker, who was arrested after allegedly battering a student last spring while working as a substitute teacher, is seeking a plea deal.

Rep. Mark Samsel , a Republican from Wellsville representing the Kansas House 5th District, was arrested after an April 28 incident in which he accosted a male student during a bizarre classroom outburst while subbing at Wellsville High School.

He was charged May 17 with three counts of misdemeanor battery.

Video from another student in the classroom that day appears to show Samsel pushing the boy against a wall and threatening to “put the wrath of God on you right now.”

Samsel also discussed suicide, sex, masturbation and religion in other videos students took of his classroom behavor.

Samsel pleaded not guilty on May 19.

It’s unclear what the terms of a plea agreement submitted by Samsel’s lawyers Friday to Franklin County prosecutors are.

No document was filed with the court and the terms weren’t discussed during a hearing Monday, but prosecutors said they would have to discuss the deal with victims before considering any agreement.

Samsel is scheduled to appear in court for his next hearing at 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 23.

According to an affidavit from Franklin County authorities , students said Samsel was ranting about God, the devil and suicide, making them uncomfortable.

READ | Wellsville PD’s affidavit in Rep. Mark Smmsel’s arrest

The male student who allegedly was battered also claimed Samsel kicked him in the testicles.

Samsel told police investigating the incident that he didn’t kick the student hard enough to injure them and claimed the boy “embellished the heck out of it,” comparing the reaction to an “international” soccer player flopping after a foul.

A female student in the same class said Samsel also touched her shoulders, asked if she had “mental problems” and made her feel uncomfortable.

Samsel defending his actions as “God’s plan” — saying he “didn’t want to do any of the things I did right there,” but that God told him it “is what I was supposed to do” in “a crystal-clear moment.”

