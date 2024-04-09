KCPD, KCKPD bust weekend sideshows across KC, along state line

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department broke up “dangerous sideshows” in "various locations across Kansas City and along the state line bordering Kansas City, Kansas," per KCPD.

In some areas, KCPD teamed up with KCKPD.

Officers reportedly used stop sticks to deflate the tires of those who were participating in the illegal sideshows. In total, KCPD said 39 stop stick deployments were successful.

Sunday night, KCPD issued 27 traffic citations and KCKPD issued 32 citations.

Eight vehicles were towed (three for KCPD and five for KCKPD) and five arrests were made by KCPD (four city warrant arrests and one felony warrant arrest) as a result of the busts.

Additionally, one count of child endangerment occurred when a sideshow participant, along with his 7-year-old, attempted to elude officers, per police.

“We are working hard to counter these illegal sideshows,” KCPD posted on social media.

Sideshow issues persist

Sideshows have caused issues in the past for Kansas City, especially downtown KCMO residents.

In 2021, the city council voted to ban street racing and the gathering of spectators.

RELATED | KCPD releases helicopter video as part of crackdown on sideshows

KCK residents were similarly frustrated in 2021 when sideshows took over the parking lot of the shopping center at South 18th Street near Interstate 70.

"It's complete disrespect to the city, to the residents to the businesses," KCK resident Daniel Nance previously told KSHB 41.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.