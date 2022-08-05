Lawrence police arrest suspects who allegedly vandalized church

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lawrence police have made an arrest in relation to churches that were vandalized on Sunday.

KSHB 41 News spoke with the one of the churches who said the vandalism was in response to its beliefs on abortion.

Pastor Leo Barbee, with the Victory Bible Church, said his church had put up signs encouraging people to vote "yes" on Amendment 2.

In response, the suspects allegedly spray painted "vote no," "protect choice" and "no forced birth" on the side of the building.

Police said they used surveillance video to identify the suspects and arrested them Friday.

KSHB 41 reached out to the department for more information on how many people were arrested and what they're charged with.

This story will be updated if a response is received.

