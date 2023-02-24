Leavenworth County man who allegedly killed 2 sons appears in court

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Donald Jackson Jr. — who is accused of shooting his sons to death before fleeing the state with his daughters, triggering a multi-state Amber Alert — appeared Friday in Leavenworth County District Court.

Jackson was arraigned “with his death penalty panel attorneys,” Leavenworth County District Attorney Todd Thompson said in a release.

Jackson’s arraignment was continued until June 7 at the request of his attorneys.

He is charged with capital murder and faces life in prison or possibly the death penalty for allegedly killing his sons — Austin, 12, and Logan, 14 — nearly two-and-a-half years ago.

When Jackson and his children didn’t show up for a soccer game on Oct. 24, 2020, family members who went to check on their whereabouts discovered the boys had been shot to death and the girls — Jackson’s 3- and 7-year-old daughters — were missing.

Several hours later, Jackson was stopped in Oklahoma, where he was arrested and the girls were recovered safely to be reunited with family.

