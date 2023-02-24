Leavenworth County man who allegedly killed 2 sons appears in court

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Donald Jackson Jr. — who is accused of shooting his sons to death before fleeing the state with his daughters, triggering a multi-state Amber Alert — appeared Friday in Leavenworth County District Court.
Jackson was arraigned “with his death penalty panel attorneys,” Leavenworth County District Attorney Todd Thompson said in a release.
Jackson’s arraignment was continued until June 7 at the request of his attorneys.
He is charged with capital murder and faces life in prison or possibly the death penalty for allegedly killing his sons — Austin, 12, and Logan, 14 — nearly two-and-a-half years ago.
When Jackson and his children didn’t show up for a soccer game on Oct. 24, 2020, family members who went to check on their whereabouts discovered the boys had been shot to death and the girls — Jackson’s 3- and 7-year-old daughters — were missing.
Several hours later, Jackson was stopped in Oklahoma, where he was arrested and the girls were recovered safely to be reunited with family.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.