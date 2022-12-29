Man accused of double murder surrenders to police after more than 2 months on the run

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man charged with killing two people in October inside a south Kansas City, Missouri, apartment turned himself in after more than two months on the run .

KCMO police said Thursday Glenn Pulluaim Jr., 28, surrendered to a neighboring jurisdiction.

Pulluaim is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action in the deaths of Chantell Gipson and Austin Scott.

Concerned relatives contacted police Oct. 17 to go to 8748 Chestnut Circle and check on a loved one they had not been able to contact, per police.

Gipson, 35, and Scott, 26, were found dead inside the apartment in separate bedrooms.

Further investigation located spent shell casings in the rooms that were DNA traced back to Pulluaim.

After allegedly killing Gipson and Scott, police say Pulluaim left the apartment complex in a vehicle belonging to one of the victims. Authorities were then able to locate the car but not Pulluaim.

Earlier this month, Jackson County prosecutors identified that Pulluaim previously served seven years in jail after pleading guilty to the deaths of two people in January 2013.

