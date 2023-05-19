Man accused of killing Sir-Antonio Brown will return to KCK from South Dakota to face charges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the men accused of killing a six-year-old boy in Kansas City, Kansas, will return to Wyandotte County to face charges in the killing.

Lakevis Sloan, who was charged Thursday with second-degree murder in the death of Sir-Antonio Brown, waived his extradition hearing during a court appearance on Friday in Minnehaha County.

Sloan, 20, was arrested earlier this week alongside a 17-year-old in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, while exiting a Greyhound Bus.

Authorities had been searching for the pair since the shooting that killed Sir unfolded on the evening of May 3.

Police said a third person involved in Sir's murder is still on the run.

The 17-year-old, who has not been identified because he's a minor, also previously waived his extradition hearing.

An 18-year-old woman was previously charged with lying to detectives while they were conducting their investigation into Sir's death.

